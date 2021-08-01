"It's been a dreamy trip for them. They have had a fantastic time. It's been all about relaxing and enjoying a summer break," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE

Jennifer Lopez Wears 'BEN' Necklace Again as Romance with Ben Affleck Continues to Heat Up

The "BEN" necklace is back around Jennifer Lopez's neck.

On Saturday, Lopez, 52, was seen wearing the Foundrae piece gifted to her by former fiancé and current boyfriend Ben Affleck while roaming the streets of Portofino, Italy, alone.

The "Cambia El Paso" singer wore a flowy white sundress with short sleeves, cut-outs along the waistline, and a low-cut neckline that emphasized the necklace. She tied the ensemble together with a multi-colored Capri bag in Carretto-print canvas by Dolce & Gabbana, large sunglasses, and some white-gold jewelry.

Lopez, who was cruising around the Mediterranean with Affleck, 48, before he left Italy for the U.S., was first spotted wearing the necklace three days after celebrating her birthday with the actor aboard a boat, where the two shared a rather steamy kiss. She wore the necklace while out with a friend in Monaco, France.

"It's been a dreamy trip for them. They have had a fantastic time. It's been all about relaxing and enjoying a summer break," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "Jennifer and Ben are great. The more time they spend together, the more in love they seem."

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told PEOPLE that Lopez's piece is from the celeb-loved jewelry line, custom-designed by Affleck himself. She said she was thrilled to see Lopez in the pieces, "To me, Foundrae is about empowerment and self-expression and Jennifer embodies that."

Bugdaycay also told E! that they considered several other designs for the necklace, like "blossoms [that] are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity ... and [a] thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

Lopez wore the special jewelry in a series of photos on Instagram on her birthday — including a shot of her and Ben engaged in that passionate kiss. The "Jenny from the Block" singer wore a red-and-gold triangle bikini paired with a brightly-colored caftan, additional gold jewelry, and a sunhat. Meanwhile, Affleck sported a casual button-up top.

"5 2 … what it do …💗," she wrote alongside the romantic images.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in July 2002 and were engaged that November. They postponed their September 2003 wedding days before the date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

The couple was first spotted spending time together again this past April, and things appear to be heating up once again.

Last week, a Hollywood insider told PEOPLE that the duo is "madly in love" and are "the loves of each other's lives."

A source close to the pair added Affleck is "very happy" with Lopez, and that "she's wonderful for him."