Jennifer Lopez Walked Down Aisle in Vegas Wedding to 'Here Comes the Bride' on Bluetooth Speaker

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's intimate Las Vegas wedding was an emotional affair with a few traditional elements, insiders reveal in the new issue of PEOPLE.

The Marry Me singer/actress, 52, and the Argo Oscar winner, 49, surprised fans when they eloped at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City late on Saturday evening.

As Lopez shared in her On the J Lo newsletter sent to fans the next day, she used the Bluetooth speaker at the facility—which graciously stayed open past midnight to accommodate the couple—"for a (short) march down the aisle." And according to chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth, the two-time Grammy nominee walked to the classic "Here Comes the Bride."

At the altar, they exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands.

"It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both," Booth tells PEOPLE of Lopez and Affleck. "Jennifer looked stunning." Indeed, as PEOPLE previously reported, Lopez wore a white off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown. (That night, she also wore "a dress from an old movie," as she called it in her newsletter; PEOPLE later confirmed it was a frock by Alexander McQueen.)

The low-key affair was attended by very few people, including Lopez's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, her hairdresser, Chris Appleton, who styled her sleek 'do for the occasion, and one of Affleck's three children. (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

"They wanted it to be very simple," a chapel source tells PEOPLE of their wedding. "They were very excited." As for why they decided to elope, a music insider says simply, "Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long."

The pair famously first fell for each other after they met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2001, got engaged before splitting in 2004, then rekindled their romance last year. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote in the newsletter.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning," she continued. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for," continued Lopez, who signed the note "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," a name change she also requested on their marriage license.

The newlyweds are making arrangements for a grander reception sometime in the future, says a Lopez source: "They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

Not in the cards at the moment: A honeymoon. By Monday, both Affleck and Lopez were back in Los Angeles to deal with their hectic work schedules.

He is currently directing and costarring in an untitled biopic of Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro. Lopez, for her part, is recording new music, promoting her J.Lo Beauty line and working with nonprofit Grameen America, which finances Latina entrepreneurs.

The Golden Globe nominee, who has movies Shotgun Wedding and The Mother coming out next year, is also gearing up to shoot another film this fall.

The star doesn't mind she won't be jetting away with Affleck at the moment. "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon," according to the first Lopez source. "Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it."Indeed, as she told People about Affleck earlier this year, "I feel so lucky and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

