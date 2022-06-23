Jennifer Lopez Kisses Fiancé Ben Affleck While Visiting Set of His Upcoming Nike Movie

Ben Affleck is directing the upcoming sports drama about Nike, which he stars in and co-wrote with pal Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez paid fiancé Ben Affleck a visit at work.

On Wednesday, Lopez stopped by the Santa Monica, Calif., set of Affleck's upcoming sports drama about Nike's journey to securing its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan. In addition to directing the movie, Affleck is also starring alongside Matt Damon, with whom he also co-wrote the screenplay. The duo won Oscars for writing Good Will Hunting together and most recently shared the screen in The Last Duel, which they also co-wrote.

During her set visit, Lopez, 52, gave Affleck, 49, a kiss between takes while he held a pen and paper.

She recently praised Affleck on Father's Day over the weekend, calling him a "consistent and selfless" dad. "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever," Lopez captioned a video on Instagram. In the video, the singer narrated a montage of herself and Affleck with quotes about how she loves her career, though she said nothing is more "fulfilling" to her than "being able to build a family with someone" whom she loves "deeply and is just as dedicated to family."

"I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can," Lopez added.

In her On the JLo newsletter back in April, Lopez detailed how Affleck proposed to her — while she was in the bathtub.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she wrote at the time. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she added. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."