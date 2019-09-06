Watch Jennifer Lopez Learn How to Pole Dance and Bruise Her Legs for Hustlers: 'It's Rough'

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a look at her “very difficult” pole dancing training for Hustlers.

Lopez — who plays a stipper in the highly-anticipated upcoming film — shared a behind-the-scenes video to her YouTube channel on Thursday, showing clips of herself practicing her moves and eventually performing them on the set of the film.

In the beginning of the video, Lopez and her trainer Johanna Sapakie talk about setting up a practice pole in her home, and the actress mentions that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez “is gone for the next few days, so we can leave it in place.”

Once they start training, Lopez, 50, practices all of her moves while wearing sky-high heels — just like her character.

“It’s rough on your body, it’s real acrobatics,” she explained.

After her first time flipping upside down on the pole, Lopez proudly FaceTimes Rodriguez, saying, “Baby, I was upside down on the pole today! Very difficult lifting yourself up, but we did it!”

“This is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned,” the actress says later on in the video, pointing out the cuts and bruises on her legs. “It might be one of the hardest.”

Lopez eventually moves from practicing at home to practicing on the set of the film. After shooting her first scene and receiving praise from the cast and crew, the singer says, “Okay, I feel like crying a little bit.”

In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Lopez said that stripping in Hustlers was a “brand-new feeling.”

“I’m used to being on stage in sexy costumes, but I have three layers of tights and fishnets and a bodysuit,” she said. “It was a brand-new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men — 300 extras hooting and hollering — and dance for money.”

“There’s something liberating and empowering about it,” Lopez added, “but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer, among others, in the highly anticipated film. Hustlers follows Lopez’s character Ramona, the head of a successful strip club, as she aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew.

The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published in December 2015.

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.