Marry Me star Jennifer Lopez teased that her Valentine's Day "inner circle" is "just the two of us"

Jennifer Lopez on Valentine's Day Plans with Ben Affleck: 'I Think We'll Surprise Each Other'

The Marry Me singer/actress, 52, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Thursday when hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked former Super Bowl halftime show star Lopez if she plans to watch this year's big game.

"I'm gonna watch. I think we might go to the game," she said, clarifying with a smile that that "we" is "a few of us; you know, the inner circle."

"Who's in the inner circle these days," Seacrest asked. "What about the inner circle the next day, Valentine's Day? Who's in that one?"

"That's a very small circle. Super-small circle. Just the two of us," Lopez replied.

When asked to spill on any Valentine's Day plans, Lopez said, "Yeah. We have plans but, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now! ... I have a surprise. I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure."

"But you're romantic, right?" asked Ripa. "Very," Lopez said.

Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story about her second chance with Affleck, whom she first dated from 2002 to 2004 before they called off their engagement. When they reconnected last spring, they "had a little bit of fear," she says, acknowledging media attention at the time. "Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled."

This time, Lopez says, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

Marry Me is in theaters Feb. 11.