The film will follow a woman who must outsmart a violent AI soldier to save humanity

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller Atlas, Her Third Project Under New Netflix Deal

Jennifer Lopez is filling up her Netflix queue.

The 51-year-old musician and actress is set to star in and produce the streaming giant's upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas, Deadline reported Tuesday. The news comes days after Lopez's multi-year production deal with Netflix was announced.

The film - which has yet to be given a release date - will follow Atlas, a woman who must go up against an AI soldier that believes the key to ending war is to end humanity. In order to beat the rogue soldier, Atlas must then "work with the one thing she fears most - another AI," per the outlet.

Brad Peyton (Rampage) is set to direct, while Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures, along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will join Lopez in producing through her Nuyorican Productions company.

"I'm so honored to be working with Jennifer, Elaine and the rest of the team at Nuyorican Productions along with our partners Joby and Tory at Safehouse," Peyton said in a statement. "Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she'll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we've all come to admire from her work."

Echoing the excitement, Lopez tweeted "ATLAS @netflix" with an arrow emoji, linking to the Deadline piece.

The casting news comes a week after Netflix announced a creative partnership with the Hustlers star for a first-look film and TV deal aimed at supporting diverse talent.

The actress' Nuyorican Productions will develop feature films and television series, plus scripted and unscripted content. Medina will also serve as a partner in the streaming deal, which will put an "emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers," per Netflix.

"I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," Lopez said in a news release. "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

Her first two Nuyorican projects with Netflix have already been announced, with The Mother - directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) - set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The singer is currently training for the role, which follows "a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive," per Netflix.