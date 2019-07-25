Jennifer Lopez to Play Drug Lord in New Movie She's Also Eyeing to Direct: Reports

Jennifer Lopez has her next project lined up.

The performer will produce and star in The Godmother, a true crime drama about Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, IndieWire and Variety report.

Lopez — who just celebrated her 50th birthday with an epic bash in Miami — will star as Blanco, and sources told both outlets that she is considering making the movie her directorial debut.

The film will follow the life of Blanco, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the biggest drug lords in the world. She was a key figure in Miami’s drug trade wars in the 1970s and 80s, and was reportedly worth more than $2 billion before she was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” Lopez said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling,” the star continued. “In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with [STXFilms] for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life.”

Lopez previously partnered with STXFilms on Second Act and her upcoming movie Hustlers, where she stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer, among others.

In Hustlers, Lopez plays Ramona, the head of a popular and successful strip club who aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew.

Hustlers will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, and hits theaters Sept. 13.