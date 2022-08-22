Jennifer Lopez Thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect': 'It Was a Dream for Her' (Source)

Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride.

A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was "perfect."

"It was a dream for her," the insider shares. "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special."

According to the source, the actress and singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."

"She keeps saying 'my husband' and it's very cute," the insider adds.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony, with the Argo Oscar winner in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

Photos showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck and Lopez had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up."

The insider said the Marry Me actress was "ecstatic" about the plans, noting that their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

On Thursday, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told PEOPLE after Lopez visited the spa that she and Affleck "are clearly in love."

"They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding in part of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is."

After originally dating from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

They got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas last month before planning a bigger party for friends and family.