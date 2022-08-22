Jennifer Lopez Thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect': 'It Was a Dream for Her' (Source)

"It all felt very special," a source tells PEOPLE of Jennifer Lopez's feelings about her Georgia weekend wedding celebration with new husband Ben Affleck

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on August 22, 2022 11:42 AM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride.

A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was "perfect."

"It was a dream for her," the insider shares. "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special."

According to the source, the actress and singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."

"She keeps saying 'my husband' and it's very cute," the insider adds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Rich Fury/WireImage

Affleck, 50, and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony, with the Argo Oscar winner in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

Photos showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck and Lopez had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Clearly in Love" Ahead of Wedding Party in Ga., Says Spa Owner

The insider said the Marry Me actress was "ecstatic" about the plans, noting that their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

On Thursday, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told PEOPLE after Lopez visited the spa that she and Affleck "are clearly in love."

"They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding in part of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is."

After originally dating from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

They got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas last month before planning a bigger party for friends and family.

