Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Thanksgiving Together: 'She Feels It's Truly Meant to Be,' Says Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed Thanksgiving this year as a couple.

After a busy fall spent filming upcoming projects, Lopez, 52, was able to take some time off Thursday to spend with Affleck, 49, and her kids: twins Max and Emme, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck spent the day in Los Angeles, where Lopez flew in to celebrate the holiday after filming Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver this fall, a source tells PEOPLE.

While Affleck joined Lopez for Thanksgiving festivities at her home, he also celebrated the day with his own children. The Batman actor shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The insider tells PEOPLE that Lopez returned to L.A. after an "intense" few weeks.

Lopez's trip comes less than a week after the singer performed her new single "On My Way" at the 2021 AMAs. She released the track last week as part of her new movie, Marry Me, which premieres Feb. 11, 2022.

"This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny," Lopez told fans while performing "On My Way" for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September.

The source adds it hasn't been easy for Lopez to be working in Canada this fall away from her loved ones, but the Hustlers star is looking forward to some well-deserved time off.

"It's been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben," the insider explains. "She is very much looking forward to a short break."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Despite the challenges of their dueling schedules, Lopez and Affleck's relationship is still going strong. "They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be," the source tells PEOPLE.

A separate source told PEOPLE this fall that Affleck and Lopez are looking forward to spending Christmas together with their families.

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the source shared. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."