Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Over Her First SAG Award Nomination: 'I Feel Like I Already Won'

Jennifer Lopez is feeling emotional following the announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, in which she received an outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role nod for her part as Ramona in Hustlers.

In a video shared to her social media platforms Wednesday, Lopez — who appears to be working out on an elliptical machine at the gym — gets a little teary-eyed while sharing her reaction to news of her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she says in the clip. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there.”

“Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can’t believe all this is happening,” she continues.

Lopez, 50, then offers a word of encouragement to aspiring actors, telling them “don’t give up.”

“It could happen. It’s happening,” she says, seemingly referring to her own success story.

“Thank you very much. I feel like I already won,” she shares. “Thank you to SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!”

In her video caption, the “Dinero” singer added, “Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Lopez was equally overjoyed this Monday when she received a Golden Globes nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in Hustlers. In an intimate selfie video shared to her fans, the actress couldn’t contain her excitement when she learned the news.

“I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated,” she says in the recording. “Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since Selena. I’ll see you at the Globes!”

The nomination for Hustlers marks her second Golden Globes nod. She scored her first nomination for her lead performance as the singer Selena in the 1997 biopic of the Latin performer.

Lopez has received career-best acclaim for her performance as a real-life stripper in Hustlers. She was recently named best supporting actress for the film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. And in November, Lopez was nominated for an Film Independent Spirit Award for her work.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez told PEOPLE of her booming career in her recent cover story, where she and three other stars are celebrated as PEOPLE’s People of the Year.

“But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.