Jennifer Lopez Talks 'Second Chance at True Love' with Ben Affleck: We're 'Two Very Lucky People'

Jennifer Lopez is grateful for a "second chance at true love" with fiancé Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me singer/actress, 52, shared that she and Affleck, 49, are "two very lucky people" to have rekindled their relationship in a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter.

Lopez announced on Friday that Affleck had proposed 18 years after they called off their previous engagement in January 2004.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she shared in her newsletter.

Lopez told fans she was "taken totally off guard" by Affleck's romantic gesture, writing, "[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

"I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES," she shared.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she added. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

Lopez also showed off her green diamond engagement ring which holds special meaning to her.

"Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," she shared.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that both Lopez and Affleck are "both thrilled about the engagement" and "wanted to make sure this is it."

"Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," the source says. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."

Lopez recently told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she explained.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she told PEOPLE.