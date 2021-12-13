Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together Sunday for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning

Jennifer Lopez is happily supporting Ben Affleck.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event. Affleck, 49, also posed with his cast mates, including Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner Hamish Linklater.

On Monday morning, the 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced, with Affleck recognized in the best supporting actor category for his performance in The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney.

Lopez, 52, also walked the red carpet in October for the New York City premiere of Affleck's other film The Last Duel. And in September, the duo returned to the red carpet as a couple for the first time in over 15 years for the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel.

The film stars Tye Sheridan as a boy named J.R. growing up under the tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck) and other father figures. With his home base in Charlie's bar, J.R. makes a stab at pursuing his dreams. His mom (Rabe) and grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) worry about J.R.'s future, but Charlie takes him under his wing to share his wisdom.

Affleck recently told WSJ. Magazine why he wanted to take on this role and how it mirrors some of his own personal life.

"Just on the merits of the writing and the quality of the role, anyone's going to want to play this part," he said. "Also, George was directing, so it was a no-brainer. I thought, I'm lucky to get a crack at this, and it's incumbent not to screw this up. But also, even though the story is set in Long Island, it was oddly close to home."

"It was oddly close to playing my own father. He was very much like Uncle Charlie," added Affleck. "My father was a bartender. And growing up, I would meet him at the bar. My dad didn't go to college, but he was well-read, and his ambition was to be a writer, although he never found professional success. He was hindered by his alcoholism."

"In some ways we can be our own worst enemies," he continued. "He was a reverse class snob. He held a disdain for wealthy people, which stemmed from his own insecurity about not being wealthy and not being educated formally and a desire to prove himself. Which I found that later in life I subconsciously shared."