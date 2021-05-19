"They connected right away," a source tells PEOPLE of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

Jennifer Lopez Is 'Still Very Excited About How Things Are Going' with Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong with their reunion.

A source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the duo have kept "in touch every day" since their several-days-long getaway in Montana earlier this month, which came just over a week after the exes were spotted at her Los Angeles home in late April.

And while the two are currently on opposite coasts (Lopez, 51, in Miami, and Affleck, 48, in Los Angeles), "they are making plans to see each other."

"Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going," the insider says.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2002 | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

The stars were photographed at Lopez's L.A. home on April 30, 15 days after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with the retired MLB player.

"Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," the source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, of the time before the singer's split from Rodriguez, 45. "He was single and thought she might be single, too."

jennifer lopez and ben affleck Jennifer Lopez (L); Ben Affleck | Credit: Getty (2)

The Lopez source says that she and the Oscar winner "connected right away" after her split from Rodriguez, adding, "It made them both feel happy."

Affleck previously dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars split in January after first being romantically linked in early 2020. He was also married to Jennifer Garner (with whom he shares three kids: son Samuel, 9, plus daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15) from 2005 to 2018.

Lopez is mom to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The two were married from 2004 to 2014.