Jennifer Lopez Signs Multi-Year Production Deal at Netflix with Aim to Support Diverse Talent

The Grammy winner's Nuyorican Productions will develop feature films and television series, plus scripted and unscripted content

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her talents to Netflix.

The 51-year-old musician and actress has inked a multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming giant, according to a Monday statement from the company.

Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Productions - which she runs with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas - will be developing feature films and television series, plus scripted and unscripted content.

Benny Medina will also serve as a partner in the deal, which will put an "emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers," per Netflix.

"I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," Lopez said in the news release. "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

"We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away," the "Lets Get Loud" singer added.

Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global films, spoke on behalf of the streaming service in voicing excitement for the partnership.

"Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment," Stuber said. "In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world."

Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, shared similar sentiments about working with Lopez.

"Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world," Bajaria said. "For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I'm looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love."

Lopez's first two projects with Netflix have been announced, with The Mother - directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) - set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The singer is currently training for the role, which follows "a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive," per Netflix.