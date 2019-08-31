Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Pole Dancing Physique in a New Clip of Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her pole dancing skills!

The actress, 50, stars as Ramona, the owner of a bustling strip club who teaches a new recruit, Destiny (Constance Wu), how to swing from a pole in a new clip of the upcoming movie.

“Front hook, ankle hook, knee hook,” Ramona begins, showing Destiny all the ways to grab on to the pole while swinging herself in the air. “You can do carousel, put your head back, come down. You can do Peter Pan, knee hook and just spin.”

Destiny is impressed, saying, “Jesus Christ.”

Along with knowing how to spin, Ramona tells Destiny she expects her to learn how to hold herself still in the air with a “tabletop” move.

“I can’t do that,” Destiny says, to which Ramona replies, “You can do that, you’re gonna do that.”

“What if you don’t have muscles to do that?” Destiny asks.

Ramona says, “You have muscles do to this, every girl has muscles to do this.”

Lopez revealed to Variety in a new interview that she almost turned down the role.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex [Rodriguez].”

Fortunately for her fans, the film’s director Lorene Scafaria was able to persuade Lopez to stay with the project by postponing production.

Calling the shots about her own career is something Lopez has grown accustomed to over the years.

“I think I’m used to being the boss, which is a weird thing to say out loud,” she said, adding that while she “can be tough,” she’s “not a yeller or a screamer.”

“I’m firm,” she explained. “I think nobody likes to disappoint me, because I get very quiet. I’m also relentless. I don’t have hours.”

In fact, on days where she doesn’t have to stick to a set production schedule, Lopez shared she likes to stay up until 4 or 5 a.m., sleeping in until around 10 or 11 a.m.

“That’s a better schedule for me,” she said.

Lopez and Wu costar alongside Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Julia Stiles.

Hustlers is in theaters Sept. 13.