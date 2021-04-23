The singer stars in the romantic comedy alongside Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos from the Dominican Republic Set of Shotgun Wedding After Filming Wraps

That's a wrap on Shotgun Wedding!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏" Lopez, 51, captioned the carousel of images, which showed herself and her costars seemingly in costume.

In one photo, she and Duhamel, 48, lounge in chairs set up on a beachside boardwalk. In the snap, Lopez wears a nude-colored tulle dress with combat boots, while Duhamel wears a tuxedo without the jacket, his bowtie undone.

It's the same outfits the stars were photographed wearing last month.

Another photo shared by Lopez on Wednesday showed the singer snapping a selfie with Kravitz, 56, and Duhamel, who threw up a hang loose sign for the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shotgun Wedding — produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds — is a romantic comedy that follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet once they arrive at the location. Then, the pair are soon forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Lopez has shared several photos from the Shotgun Wedding set through its two months of filming — and she's also give fans a peek into what her downtime in the Dominican Republic has looked like.

The Hustlers star shared a photo last month with her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, enjoying the pool at the Villa Tres Amarras.