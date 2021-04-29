The first look images for Shotgun Wedding show Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel all dressed up — and bloody!

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Look at Shotgun Wedding, Her Romantic Adventure with Josh Duhamel

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a special first look at her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding.

The romantic adventure comedy stars Lopez, 51, opposite Josh Duhamel, 48, as a groom and bride whose destination wedding goes off the rails. The first look images reflect that, as Lopez and Duhamel are all dressed up — and bloody!

"Big news! @ShotgunWeddingMovie hits theaters June 29, 2022! We cannot wait for you to see this movie," Lopez wrote on Instagrams alongside the two shots.

The first picture features Lopez in a nude wedding dress and Duhamel in a matching tux. But instead of the glam look they were going for, both stars are bloody and rough, with their outfits all wrinkled up and dirty.

The second image, which she shared on Twitter, shows a moment of the two on set as Lopez lounges in a golf cart while Duhamel stands next to her holding a large umbrella to protect them both from the sun.

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate