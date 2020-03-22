Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Selena Quintanilla 23 Years After Portraying Late Icon in Biopic

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating 23 years since her breakout film role in Selena.

On Saturday, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer paid tribute on Instagram to the 1997 biopic film, in which she played Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The three-minute video begins with a scene from the biopic as Lopez, 50, opens up about the role, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination at the time.

“I just go right back to the beginning of the movie in the first day of shooting and really trying to find the essence of who she was,” the actress says. “She was an artist and she was singing from the time she was nine years old, maybe younger. Learning how she sang, all her mannerisms, how she danced, studying the tape of her became really important.”

The remainder of the video features stills from the film, footage of Selena before her death, and clips of Lopez’s past interviews discussing the Tejano music star.

“Join me today in #CelebratingSelena. 🌹✨,” Lopez captioned the post. “I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her.”

The mom of two added, “As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below.🌹❤️.”

After becoming a worldwide superstar, Quintanilla was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who worked as a manager at the singer’s clothing boutiques.

Edward James Olmos starred in Selena as the singer’s father Abraham Quintanilla Jr., who also served as the film’s producer, while Constance Marie played Selena’s mother, Marcella Quintanilla.

Selena’s story will be told on screen again in Netflix‘s Selena: The Series, which stars Christian Serratos, who is best known for her role as Rosita in The Walking Dead, as the late icon.

Selena’s older brother, A.B. Quintanilla, will be portrayed by actor Gabriel Chavarria, while Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira will play her father Abraham.

Rounding out the cast are actresses Noemi Gonzalez as Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, Siedy Lopez as her mother Marcella, and Madison Taylor Baez as a younger version of Selena.

The series will be broken up into two parts. Part one will air in 2020 and feature six one-hour-long episodes.