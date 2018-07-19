Jennifer Lopez Reinvents Her Life in Trailer for Her New Romantic Comedy, Second Act

Jennifer Lopez is a woman who just wants a shot at a happier life in Second Act.

The actress/singer stars as Queens resident Maya Vargas, who has worked at big-box store The Value Shop for 15 years. But when she gets passed over for a well-deserved promotion in favor of a candidate with a college degree, she decides it’s time for the next step.

“She takes the opportunity to prove that street smarts can sometimes be more valuable than book smarts,” Lopez, 48, previously told PEOPLE of the role.

The movie sees Lopez back in a comedy movie for the first time since 2012’s What To Expect When You’re Expecting.

After a friend makes her a fake Facebook account that lands her a fancy job, Maya has to fake it till she makes it with the help of her friend Joan, played by Lopez’s real life BFF Leah Remini.

“We have an ease and natural chemistry that I think is reflected on screen,” the actress-singer told PEOPLE of working with Remini. “During filming, we’d try different things in different takes to make each other laugh, or push each other further. I’d go, ‘Do that thing you do,’ and then we’d just start riffing. We’d be totally off script, and having a ball.”

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez Courtesy of STXfilms

Viewers will also meet Maya’s boyfriend Trey, played by This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. “I’m a huge fan of This is Us,” Lopez said. “He brings such depth to everything he does, and he was our first and only choice for Trey. I loved every second working with him. Besides being an incredible actor, he’s a great person.”

Second Act, also starring Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams, hits theaters on Nov. 21.