Jennifer Lopez Says Turning Hustlers Into a Broadway Show Would Be ‘Amazing’

Jennifer Lopez is all about turning her hit movie Hustlers into a Broadway musical.

“That’s something that would be amazing,” Lopez, 50, told Extra at the Gotham Awards in New York City Monday night, where the movie was nominated. Fiji Water served as the Official Water at the show, held at Cipriani Wall Street. “It really lends itself to a Broadway show, and to a live-performance show.”

The drama opened earlier this year to an estimated $33.2 million, the highest opening of Lopez’s career, and to widespread glowing reviews. Lopez has already picked up nominations for the role, including an Independent Spirit Awards nod.

RELATED: The Real-Life Hustlers Behind Jennifer Lopez’s Acclaimed Stripper Movie — and Where They Are Now

If an adaptation of the hit film does hit the Great White Way, Lopez isn’t sure that she’d want to star in it. The actress and singer has never made an appearance on Broadway. She was set to star in NBC’s live rendition of Bye Bye Birdie, but its original air date wasdelayed and no new date has been announced.

“I don’t know that I would do it. I would produce it, for sure. I don’t know. Maybe. You never know with me,” Lopez teased.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Roy Rochlin/WireImage

In a recent interview with GQ, Lopez credited the film’s success to the female powerhouse behind its fruition.

“It became a movement,” Lopez explained. “This is our movie, where we run s—. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

And one of the things she loved about playing her real-life character Ramona, an undeniable force in the story, was the character’s unwavering independence from men.

“She was so self-sufficient,” Lopez said of Ramona, who’s based on a real-life person. “For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, ‘God, this is so empowering.’”