Jennifer Lopez Says It Can Be a 'Struggle' to Balance Home Life, Career: 'I Suffer in Silence at Times'

For Jennifer Lopez, life is as much of a balancing act as it is for anyone else.

At the premiere of her new movie Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday night in Hollywood, the actress, Grammy nominee, newlywed, mother of two and stepmom of three shared that life can be a "struggle" at times — and even she has "doubt" and insecurity.

"How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the star, 53, tells PEOPLE. "I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times."

She continues, "I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic. And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together.' "

"But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure," Lopez says.

Dressed in a sheer gown studded with gold crystals, Lopez sparkled on the red carpet, wearing diamond chandelier earrings and a dazzling smile.

The "I'm Real" singer says she has plenty of other projects on the horizon for 2023 — all of which she's excited to focus on in the near future.

"Lots to come this year," she tells PEOPLE. "Let's just put it that way. A lot of sharing and artistic things that I think are going to be revelatory for people. And I'm happy to do that. I'm happy to share that."

This year will mark the debut of the Marry Me star's ninth studio album, This is Me … Now, which "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," according to a November 2022 press release.

Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

It's a full-circle moment for the entertainer, whose album This Is Me …Then debuted 20 years ago and was dedicated to Ben Affleck, whom she married last year.

The multihyphenate's upcoming album marks her return to writing and producing, and showcases "a vulnerability never" shown before, while merging her iconic vocals with both confessional songs and upbeat "celebrations of love," the release said at the time.

"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment," according to the release. "It's about hope, faith and true love never dying."

Shotgun Wedding is scheduled to be released Jan. 27 on Prime Video.