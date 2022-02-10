Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Were 'Surprised' About Their Rekindled Romance
Jennifer Lopez says she wasn't expecting to rekindle her romance Ben Affleck.
The actress and singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to promote her new movie Marry Me and spoke about her relationship with Affleck, 49.
"Would you ever have imagined that it comes full circle and ends up like this?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked Lopez, 52.
"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," she said, laughing. "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."
DeGeneres also showed off Lopez's cover of PEOPLE for the Love issue.
In this week's cover story, Lopez told PEOPLE, "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment."
Lopez admitted Affleck had something to do with it.
"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him" she said. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."
In her new movie Marry Me, Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) after her fiancé (Maluma) is caught cheating.
The role was "really fun and also cathartic," said Lopez, who coproduced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."
Lopez also performs the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she says.