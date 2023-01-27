Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Almost Went Over' a Cliff Doing 'Shotgun Wedding' Stunt with Josh Duhamel

Jennifer Lopez revealed which dangerous stunt almost sent her over the edge.

In a BuzzFeed Celeb video where the cast of Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding, plays "Who's Who?" the singer and actress recounted the time she "almost went over" a cliff while filming the action rom-com.

When asked, "Who's most likely to nail a stunt on the first take?" Lopez, 53, responded, "Me and Josh [Duhamel] got pretty good at it."

"I don't know if I've nailed anything on the first take," Duhamel, 50, quipped.

"Really? I feel like we got pretty good," Lopez assured her costar. "Especially when we were handcuffed together and we had to do all that crazy stuff."

Dropping the truth bomb, Lopez then said, "Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff. That was that wasn't fun."

"Is that true?" Lopez's costar Jennifer Coolidge asked, leaning forward in her chair.

The Marry Me singer confirmed it; causing Lopez's other castmate, D'Arcy Carden, to ask exactly what happened.

"So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I'm looking at Josh. I'm like, 'Josh, Don't let me go, please!' " she explained, reaching her hand out to rehash the event.

"He's like, 'I got you! You go, we go!' " she concluded. "Scary as f---."

Ana Carballosa

Co-produced by Lopez, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows Lopez and Duhamel portraying a bride and groom bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

As the ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a hostage situation.

Aside from Lopez, Duhamel, Coolidge and Carden, the cast includes Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

In February 2022, Duhamel told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s guest correspondent Adrianna Costa that he "had one of the most fun times ever" making the upcoming action rom-com alongside Lopez.

"J.Lo is, like, a...she is a boss. In the best way," the actor said, when asked who was more intimidating between Lopez and his The Thing About Pam costar Renée Zellweger, whom he said was "like a sweet little Texas girl."

Duhamel concluded by saying that the Dominican Republic filming location was "one of the most beautiful places in the world." And, to boot, "It's [a] funny bonkers movie."

Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Prime Video.