Jennifer Lopez Admits Oscar Snub for Hustlers 'Was a Sting' — But It's 'Not Why I Do This'

Jennifer Lopez has found purpose in her Oscar snub.

The actress and singer, 51, was heavily favored to receive a Best Supporting Actress nomination last year for her work in Hustlers after picking up major nominations along the way. In the year's biggest Oscars snub, she was left off the nominations list for the 2020 Academy Awards. Now, in a new interview with Allure, the performer is admitting it was hard to take at the time.

"I was talking about this the other day. [My production partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season," Lopez said of last year's awards season with Hustlers. "And when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting," she said.

"I was like, 'Okay, when you're supposedly in everybody else's mind supposed to be nominated and you're not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn't?'" she said. "It came to a point where I was like, 'This is not why I do this. I don't do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.'"

Lopez has previously talked about the snub, admitting in March last year that it was a "letdown" since so many had been sure she'd get nominated.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the superstar told Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour.

"I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career," she said. "And I'm reading all the articles and I'm going, 'Oh my God, could this happen?' And then it didn't and it was like, 'Ouch.' It was a bit of a letdown."

Lopez, whose performance did earn nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards, went on to share that she couldn't help but feel like she had let down everybody who has supported her for decades.

"Most of my team has been with me for years," she said. "I think they had a lot of hopes on that. They wanted it too, and I felt like I let everybody down a little bit."