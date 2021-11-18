Marry Me is in theaters on February 11, 2022

Jennifer Lopez Elopes with Starstruck Owen Wilson in Sweet First Marry Me Trailer: WATCH

Jennifer Lopez is embracing "the spontaneity of the moment" in the first trailer for her anticipated romantic comedy, Marry Me.

The film follows the lives of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who are set to get married in front of a worldwide audience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their plans change when seconds before saying "I do," Kat discovers Bastian has been unfaithful and she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

The nearly 4-minute trailer teases a charming and funny love story packed with hilarious performances, including Sarah Silverman as Charlie's close friend who encourages him to follow his heart.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson - Marry Me Credit: Universal Pictures

Lopez and Wilson have previously worked together on the 1997 horror movie Anaconda. The two actors were spotted on the set of Marry Me in October 2019, filming a scene in which they laughed and walked hand in hand.

In November 2020, the "On the Floor" singer tweeted the first photos of the movie, writing, "Just say YES … 5.14.2021," with the first photo one of her and Wilson and the other of her surrounded by dancers.

Lopez and Maluma have already collaborated before on their two-part music video for songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" which debuted in September 2020.

The film also stars Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, John Bradley and Utkarsh Ambudkar. It was directed by Kat Coiro (She-Hulk).