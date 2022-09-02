Jennifer Lopez Said Ben Affleck Quoted His Movie in Speech at Wedding Reception: 'How Perfect'

Jennifer Lopez is sharing new romantic details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding festivities.

In Thursday's edition of her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez, 53, revealed more information about the three-day event in Georgia, and captioned it, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now."

She then noted the true significance of those words.

"That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night," Lopez wrote. "He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect."

Affleck, 50, wrote, directed, and starred in the 2016 action film which also stars Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and Elle Fanning, and is about a group of Boston-bred bootleggers during the Prohibition era who have to face off against the competition.

Lopez continued to share about their wedding day, expressing how there were initial worries due to the weather.

"It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend," Lopez admitted.

John Russo/OntheJLo

But the singer said she "never had one doubt."

Lopez continued, "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky."

She added, "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening..."

Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony, Lopez and Affleck had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

They then headed to Italy for their honeymoon. Last week, the honeymooners were photographed holding hands over the weekend as they walked through the streets of Como, Italy, taking in the sights and stopping for lunch at Villa Passalacqua.

A source told PEOPLE, "They very much seemed in love. He was very handsy, often caressing and lovingly touching her. They are very much in love as a couple. There didn't seem to be even the slightest tension amongst them."

"Their eyes were full of love for the other, particularly hers. This was really evident in seeing them," they added.

For more on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Lopez's bridal wardrobe on their special day included three custom Ralph Lauren gowns, and the groom coordinated his look in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a white dinner jacket.

The pair first began dating in July 2002 and split in 2004. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021. Lopez previously told PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."