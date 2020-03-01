Jennifer Lopez Felt 'Sad' About Hustlers Oscar Snub: 'It Was a Little Bit of a Letdown'

After months of buzz for her scene-stealing role in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez said not getting nominated for an Academy Award was disappointing.

“I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it,” the superstar, 50, told Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour on Saturday.

“I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career,” she said. “And I’m reading all the articles and I’m going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and it was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a bit of a letdown.”

Lopez, whose performance did earn nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, went on to share that she couldn’t help but feel like she had let down everybody who has supported her for decades.

“Most of my team has been with me for years,” she said. “I think they had a lot of hopes on that. They wanted it too, and I felt like I let everybody down a little bit.”

“But you didn’t!” replied Winfrey, as Lopez explained that while she knew that wasn’t really the case, “I felt like that for a bit.”

However, while Lopez may have been snubbed by the Oscars, she ultimately realized that she didn’t need another accolade to “tell me I’m enough.”

“I needed to go through the Oscar snub, the Super Bowl being, you know, what it is — all of the things that I went through in the last year,” she said, noting that after being rewarded and let down, she realized, “‘Oh my God, I don’t need that. I’m actually here and I am okay and I am enough. I don’t need this award right here to tell me I’m enough. I don’t need it.’ ”

During her sit-down with Winfrey, Lopez also joked about how familiar her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was with strip clubs before she took on the role.

“Alex couldn’t have been more fine with it,” she said. “Listen, these sports guys, they know a strip club or two. Let’s be real. He was helping me with the movie.”

“He was like, ‘just so you know, the guys go in through the back doors and they do this,’ and I was like, ‘Really? You seem to know a lot about this,’ ” she quipped.

And her ex Ben Affleck was among the many people who were rooting for Lopez to receive her first Oscar nomination.

“She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing,” Affleck, who was engaged to Lopez over a decade ago before their 2004 split, told reporter Brooks Barnes of The New York Times in an unused quote from a profile that was published last month.

“I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f—ing baller,” he added, according to Barnes.

Speaking of her big year, Lopez previously told PEOPLE that “it just shows you that dreams come true.”

“But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop,” she added.