A Guide to Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Comedies Through the Years

Her Leading Man: Her real-life love interest (then and now), Ben Affleck

The Plot: We're not sure if this is a rom-com, crime-com, or if it's meant to be both. In their first collaboration together, the real-life couple plays mobsters Larry Gigli and Ricki. When Gigli is asked to carry out a kidnapping, the mob boss sends Ricki along to make sure the job gets done. The film was heavily panned by critics.

Affleck said of the film in January 2022, "It's a sort of horse's head in a cow's body. And the studio at the time, because I had begun having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was selling a lot of magazines and appeared to generate a lot of enthusiasm, they just predictably latched onto, 'They want a romantic comedy. They want the two of them together. More of that!' And it was just like that SNL sketch: 'Bad Idea.' "

He did add that it wasn't all bad: "I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."