Jennifer Lopez’s Rom-Com Marry Me Starring Owen Wilson and Maluma Pushed Back to February 2022 

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming romantic comedy won't be in theaters until next year.

The 51-year-old actress's movie Marry Me release date was pushed back from May 14 to Feb. 11, 2022, PEOPLE confirms. Deadline first reported the news.

The film follows the lives of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who are set to get married in front of a worldwide audience.

Their plans change when seconds before saying "I do," Kat discovers Bastian has been unfaithful and she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Lopez and Wilson have previously worked together on the 1997 horror movie Anaconda. The two actors were spotted on the set of Marry Me in October 2019, filming a scene in which they laughed and walked hand in hand.

In November, the "On the Floor" singer tweeted the first photos of the movie, writing, "Just say YES … 5.14.2021," with the first photo one of her and Wilson and the other of her surrounded by dancers.

Lopez and Maluma have already collaborated before on their two-part music video for songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" which debuted in September.

The film is also set to star Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, John Bradley and Utkarsh Ambudkar.