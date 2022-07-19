Jennifer Lopez Returns to Work After Her Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

Jennifer Lopez is back to work as a married woman!

The Marry Me actress, 52, was seen getting out of her car after arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lopez — who will be seen in the upcoming films Shotgun Wedding and The Mother — sported a hoodie and dark blue pants during the recent outing. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Over the weekend, the JLo Beauty founder and her now husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. The couple said "I do" at the Little White Wedding chapel just after midnight on Saturday.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez revealed to her fans in her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday.

For the ceremony, Lopez wore a white, lace, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad bridal gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim. (She also appeared to wear another look — "a dress from an old movie" — the same night.)

Lopez also shared in her wedding recap that Affleck, 49, wore a white tuxedo jacket from his own archives.

The singer signed her newsletter with Affleck's last name. Per the marriage license, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lopez plans to use Affleck's last name as her own.

The couple first announced their engagement in April.