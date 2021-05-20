Jennifer Lopez flew to L.A. to attend the funeral of her close friend’s mother

Jennifer Lopez Returned to L.A. to Support Close Friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas After the Death of Her Mom

Jennifer Lopez recently returned to L.A. to support a close friend who lost her mother.

A source tells PEOPLE the singer, 51, flew back to the West Coast to be there for her friend and producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, whose mother Frances Goldsmith, died earlier this month.

"Jennifer flew to L.A. to be there for her friend and producing partner," says the source. "She was there to hold her friend's hand and attend the funeral."

A second source tells PEOPLE Lopez reconnected with Ben Affleck, 48, during her trip before heading back to Miami.

According to another source, while in L.A., the singer "spent time with Ben," adding, "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

The source added, "It's a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work."

As for how the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been, the source said, "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Affleck and Lopez were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez, 45. Last week, according to sources, Affleck and Lopez spent several days vacationing together in the Big Sky area of Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

In April, Lopez and ex-fiancé Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.