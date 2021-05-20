Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited again after being spotted together in Montana earlier this month

Jennifer Lopez Returned to L.A. to Spend Time with Ben Affleck: 'They Both Seem Committed' (Source)

Jennifer Lopez recently returned to the West Coast for some downtime—and to spend more time with Ben Affleck.

A source close to the singer and actress tells PEOPLE Lopez flew to Los Angeles earlier this week, where she reunited with Affleck, 48.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days," says the source. "She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

Adds the source, "It's a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work."

As for how the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 51, has been, the source adds, "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

jennifer lopez and ben affleck Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Affleck and Lopez were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez, 45.

Last week, according to sources, Affleck and Lopez spent several days vacationing together in the Big Sky area of Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

A source told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben," adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

The duo's Montana getaway was all Affleck's idea, another source said. "They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A.," the source said earlier this month. "Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Lopez and ex-fiancé Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.