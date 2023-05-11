Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Her Mom Saying She 'Prayed' for Her Daughter to Reunite with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez recently said on the Today show that she "knew" her daughter and Ben Affleck would get back together

Published on May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother"
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez . Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez says she "never spoke" to her mother about getting back together with Ben Affleck before they rekindled their romance.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie The Mother Wednesday, Lopez, 53, reacted to her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez's recent comments on the Today show, saying she "prayed" her daughter would reunite with Affleck, 50.

"It's so funny, she never said that to me," the actress said Wednesday. "We never spoke about it, no, no."

"She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down," Lopez added to the outlet. "I don't know."

Lopez's mother Guadalupe made Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie laugh during her appearance with Jennifer last Wednesday when she asserted that she "knew that you would always get back together [with Affleck]."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

"Because I prayed for twenty years," Guadalupe said during the broadcast, causing her own daughter to roll her eyes at the comment.

Lopez and the Air actor-director famously dated for two years in the early 2000s before breaking off an engagement and calling it quits in early 2004. After more than 15 years apart — and after marriages and children with other partners — the pair went public with their renewed relationship in July 2021 and got married in Las Vegas in 2022.

"This whole entire year has been so special, since getting married last year and having a lot of firsts this year together," Lopez told Access Hollywood at Wednesday's premiere, when asked what this Mother's Day will mean to her. "It's been beautiful."

Jennifer Lopez attends The Mother New York Tastemaker Event
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

At The Mother's premiere Wednesday, Lopez told reporters on the red carpet that she believes her new movie shows "there's no perfect version of a mom" when asked how she draws inspiration from Guadalupe's parenting.

"I remember when I wasn't a mother, I didn't understand it at all," the actress said. "I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids, I was like, 'Why don't you do this with your kids?' And then once I had kids, I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I had no idea.' "

"And so this movie in particular, I love because it really thinks about, and underneath it all is about what kind of mother are you? And there's two different mothers, the adopted mother and the character that I play, who's actually her biological mother," she continued. "But at the end, she winds up meeting them both. And it just goes to show there's no perfect version of a mom."

"You have to be the best mom you can be with who you are and what you know, and the things that you learned and experienced in your life," Lopez added of her thoughts on parenting. "And that's what you kind of pass on to your kids and you protect them and love them no matter what."

The Mother premieres May 12 on Netflix.

