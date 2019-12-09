Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Hustlers Golden Globe Nod: 'Oh My God, It's Been 20 Years Since Selena!'

Jennifer Lopez is overjoyed with her Golden Globes nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in Hustlers.

The actress/singer shared a sweet, intimate selfie video to her fans on Monday, hours after the nominations were announced.

“I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated,” she exclaimed in the recording. “Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since Selena. I’ll see you at the Globes!”

Lopez’s nomination for Hustlers marks her second Globes nod. She scored her first nomination for her lead performance as the singer Selena in the 1997 biopic of the Latin performer.

In her video caption, Lopez, 50, added that “Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women.”

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona pic.twitter.com/PapHE5PDps — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 9, 2019

The film was notably shut out of the best director race, where every nominee was a man. Honey Boy director Alma Har’el, who directed Shia LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical drama, tweeted, “These are not our people and they do not represent us,” in response to the female directors snub. “Do not look for justice in the awards system.”

Lopez has received career-best acclaim for her performance as a real-life stripper in Hustlers. She was recently named best supporting actress for the film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. And in November, Lopez was nominated for an Film Independent Spirit Award for her work.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.