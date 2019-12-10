See Jennifer Lopez's Response to a Fan Who Made Everyone on His Flight Watch Hustlers

One Jennifer Lopez fan is doing all he can to make sure she comes out on top this upcoming awards season!

On Monday, Joseph Longo — a Lopez super-fan and writer for MEL Magazine — was boarding a flight from New York City to Los Angeles when he heard about the star’s Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her performance as Ramona in Hustlers.

“In honor of JLO’s #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight,” Longo tweeted ahead of the flight.

In a subsequent tweet, the writer urged the airline, Jet Blue, to let him make an announcement about the nomination and movie because “there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Hustlers Golden Globe Nod: ‘Oh My God, It’s Been 20 Years Since Selena!’

In honor of JLO’s #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Sure enough, the flight’s staff took Longo’s request and the plane’s pilot spoke to all of the passengers ahead of take-off, saying they would “appreciate” if travelers supported Lopez by watching the film.

“A @JetBlue pilot read my plea that passengers watch Hustlers in honor of @JLo’s #GoldenGlobes nom. I called myself The Backup JLo, but I guess I’m her backup dancer,” Longo tweeted with a video of the announcement, explaining why the pilot introduced him as one of Lopez’s backup dancers.

“The friendly skies supports our Fly Girl!” he added

A few hours later, Lopez, 50, saw Longo’s tweets as they began to go viral and responded to her fan, thanking him for his support.

“This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day

Image zoom

THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue

Image zoom

Image zoom

,” the singer/dancer tweeted.

RELATED: Golden Globes Shut Out Women from the Best Director Race — Again

This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day🕺🏻THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue ♥️😂 https://t.co/eCiXRvI6G4 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 10, 2019

Earlier that day, Lopez shared an intimate selfie video with her fans upon learning about her nomination.

“I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated,” she exclaimed in the recording. “Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since Selena. I’ll see you at the Globes!”

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona pic.twitter.com/PapHE5PDps — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 9, 2019

Lopez’s nomination for Hustlers marks her second Globes nod. She scored her first nomination in 1997 for her lead performance as the singer Selena in a biopic of the Latin performer.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Incredible 2019, from Getting Engaged to Getting Oscar Buzz

The “Dinero” singer has received career-best acclaim for her performance as a real-life stripper in Hustlers. She was recently named best supporting actress for the film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. And in November, Lopez was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for her work.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.