Jennifer Lopez Plans to Move from Miami to Los Angeles After Split from Alex Rodriguez: Source

Jennifer Lopez is set to relocate to Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

The actress and singer is planning to move her home base back to Los Angeles after spending the better part of the last few years in Miami, where ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are based.

Lopez and Anthony have had an amicable relationship since their split in 2011 as they co-parent 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. As for Lopez and Rodriguez, they split in April. The pair got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.

The planned move is sure to make her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck easier, as the actor lives in the California city near his three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ahead of the decision to move, Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, were already "discussing summer plans," a source previously told PEOPLE, who added they "want to spend as much time together as possible."

"They also want to take a trip," the source added.

The source revealed that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

