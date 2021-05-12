Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together outside of the singer's L.A. home and in Montana

Jennifer Lopez 'Open' to Relationship with Ben Affleck But 'Not Making Plans About the Future' amid Reunion Trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez isn't ruling out getting back together with Ben Affleck, a source tells PEOPLE.

Almost two weeks after the exes were spotted together outside of Lopez's Los Angeles home and then photographed together inside of a car together in Montana, a source close to the singer says Lopez, 51, "is open to having a relationship" with Affleck, 48.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go," says the source in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

While the two are spending more time together, the source adds, "They are certainly not making any plans about the future."

The former Jersey Girl costars took a quick getaway to Montana near a resort in Big Sky where Affleck owns a home.

ben affleck, jennifer lopez Credit: getty (2)

The source previously told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben," adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

A separate source told PEOPLE the two "spent several days" together out of town.

"They have a strong connection," the source said. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Before being spotted in Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which aired May 2. (They were not pictured together at the L.A. venue.)

News of Affleck and Lopez's outings come after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.