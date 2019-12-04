Jennifer Lopez on Hustlers Oscar Buzz, the Super Bowl and Her Amazing Year: 'Dreams Come True'

Jennifer Lopez out-J.Lo’ed herself this year.

The multifaceted megastar took her game to a whole new level in 2019 and enjoyed a dizzying series of career highs, from a hit “It’s My Party” tour to an Oscar buzz-worthy performance in Hustlers to landing the coveted Super Bowl halftime show gig.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover, where she and three other stars are celebrated as PEOPLE’s People of the Year.

“But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

What’s more, Lopez, who turned 50 in July, got engaged to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, 44, while on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas in March.

“It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings,” she says.

And a lot of hard work.

“I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey,” says Lopez, who calls being mom to her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, her “number 1 job.”

“When you find you, really find you, that’s when everything starts falling into place.”

Nowadays, the biggest hurdle for Lopez, who will host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 7, just may be finding time to relish her success and the year’s accolades.

She says, “I’m trying to take a deep breath and enjoy this moment!”