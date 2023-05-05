Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck's Spanish as 'Really Great': 'He Loves Speaking' the Language

"He spent time in Mexico when he was a kid, and so, he loves the culture, and he loves the people," Jennifer Lopez said

Published on May 5, 2023 12:21 PM
Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck (R) attend the premiere of 'Air'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is impressed with Ben Affleck's Spanish speaking skills.

While speaking with Access Hollywood on Thursday about her new movie The Mother, Lopez, 53, said her husband "really loves speaking Spanish" and has remained well-practiced in the language since first learning while spending time in Mexico during his childhood.

"Yeah, really great Spanish," the actress said when asked about Affleck's command of the language. "He spent time in Mexico when he was a kid, and so, he loves the culture, and he loves the people, and he loves speaking Spanish."

"He learned it then, and he's kind of kept it up his whole life and really loves speaking Spanish," she continued.

"I get very self-conscious, because I didn't grow up in Puerto Rico, you know what I mean?" Lopez added. "I speak Spanish, and I know Spanish. I know Spanish well, but I still get self-conscious – not him!"

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck has been open about picking up Spanish as a second language while working on a television series that shot in Mexico when he was a teenager, but many fans were still surprised to hear his fluency for the language while he promoted his movie Air in April.

A video of the Good Will Hunting star speaking perfect Spanish during an interview with Spain-based radio station La Cadena SER went viral during Affleck's press tour for Air.

The clip has since been viewed on TikTok millions of times, racking up more than 236,000 likes and 6,132 comments along the way.

Back in 2020, Affleck visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he claimed to speak the language "passively" — and said that his oldest child, 17-year-old Violet, was about to surpass his fluency.

"She's always been a very good student, and she's been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her," the Oscar winner said at the time. "Now, all of a sudden, she's gotten into the grade where she's, like, in the harder Spanish classes, and she's getting better."

He added, "She's right at the point where I think she might be passing me."

Lopez's new movie The Mother premieres May 12 on Netflix.

