Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Documentary Halftime to Open 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

The festival is kicking off with the premiere of the film at the United Palace in Washington Heights on June 8

Jennifer Lopez is taking her Netflix documentary Halftime to the Tribeca Film Festival.

In a news release Wednesday, the event announced that the documentary centered on the 52-year-old superstar will make its debut as the opening night film at the annual event on June 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The festival is kicking off with the premiere of the film at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan.

Halftime is directed by Tribeca Alum Amanda Micheli and follows the singer's career over the decades with a special focus on her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime that received worldwide acclaim.

"Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration," said the Tribeca Film Festival in a news release.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning. Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."

Jennifer Lopez Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty

In the news release, Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal noted the location of the premiere is fitting considering Lopez grew up nearby in Brooklyn.

"Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx," said Rosenthal.