Jennifer Lopez's Movie The Mother Temporarily Pauses Production Due to COVID-19

The Mother is the latest project to halt production amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Jennifer Lopez's new film is the latest Hollywood production affected by COVID-19.

PEOPLE has confirmed that overseas filming on The Mother has been temporarily paused due to positive coronavirus cases associated with the production team.

The majority of the project has been shot in Canada, where Lopez, 52, was shooting scenes prior to the new year.

The film, set to premiere in 2022, is centered around an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while evading dangerous assailants. The deadly thriller also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick, per Variety.

Despite this temporary setback, Lopez's other upcoming film, Marry Me, will still be released on Feb. 11.

The Mother is one of many projects forced to pause production amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Several television shows — including Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago Fire — have reportedly put production on hold as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Filming for NCIS: Los Angeles has now been pushed back to February after originally being scheduled to resume this month, according to TV Line. The delay should not impact on-air scheduling, per the report.

Uncertainties surrounding the latest COVID-19 surge have also led the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the 2022 Grammy Awards, which was originally slated to air at the end of January. A new date for the annual event has yet to be set.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon," a statement released on Jan. 5 read.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 booster shots for everyone ages 12 years and older. (Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorized.)

Children ages 12 to 17 years old "should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series," per the agency.