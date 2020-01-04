From In Living Color to Hustlers: Jennifer Lopez's TV and Film Roles Through the Years

The triple threat Golden Globe nominee has done it all!
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 04, 2020 09:00 AM

1 of 19

In Living Color (1991)  

20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Lopez got her big break when she was cast as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in 1991. Her audition for the role, obtained by Inside Edition, is truly something to see

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Second Chances (1993)

ITV/Shutterstock

Lopez’s first big role on television was as Melinda Lopez on the drama series, Second Chances. The show only lasted one season, but Lopez earned herself a spinoff series, Hotel Malibu.

3 of 19

Selena (1997) 

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Lopez channeled slain Tejano artist Selena Quintanilla–Pérez for this much-loved movie. The 1997 biopic was not only Lopez’s first leading film role, it was also the one that scored the actress her first Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Anaconda (1997) 

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lopez played Terri Flores, a filmmaker on location in the Amazon who wound up being terrorized by a giant anaconda. 

Advertisement

5 of 19

The Wedding Planner (2001) 

Columbia Pictures/Getty

This 2001 rom-com, starring Matthew McConaughey as Lopez’s love interest, was more than all right, all right, all right. Lopez starred as, of course, a wedding planner, who ended up falling in love with one of her clients. 

The movie also made her the first person to have a number one movie and number one album at the same time! 

6 of 19

Enough (2002) 

Van Redin/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this 2002 drama, Lopez literally took on her abusive husband — played by Billy Campbell — to create a better life for her daughter. It’s peak Lopez: strong, capable and totally badass.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Barry Wetcher/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Dated (and a tiny bit problematic) plot aside, Lopez dazzled in this version of the classic Cinderella tale. In it, Lopez played Marisa, a single mother who worked as a maid in a New York City hotel and began dating a politician (played by Ralph Fiennes) under the pretense that she was also wealthy. As an added bonus, a young Tyler Posey played Lopez’s onscreen son. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Gigli (2003) 

Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2003, Lopez was dating Ben Affleck (she dated the actor from 2002 to 2004), and this movie was their proverbial love child. It followed Affleck’s character, Larry Gigli, a Los Angeles mobster hired to carry out a hit. Lopez’s character, Ricki, was hired to make sure that he followed through, and the pair fell in love. 

The movie wasn’t exactly a hit, but it is one of the last relics of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship. 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Jersey Girl (2004) 

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Lopez had a smaller role in the film, Jersey Girl, as Gertrude, who broke our hearts when she [SPOILER ALERT] died during childbirth, leaving Ben Affleck’s character, Ollie, to raise their daughter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Shall We Dance (2004) 

David James/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

The triple threat got to put on her dancing shoes for Shall We Dance. Lopez played a ballroom dance instructor in the heartwarming flick — and performed an impressive tango with none other than Richard Gere! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Monster-in-Law (2005) 

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

What do you get when you put Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in the same film? A hilarious rom-com about an over-protective mother (played by Fonda) trying to get rid of her son’s free-spirited fiancée (played by Lopez). Included: a full slap fight. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

El Cantante (2006) 

Picturehouse/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lopez doesn’t mind collaborating with her off-screen lovers. She mixed business with pleasure again when she starred opposite then-husband Marc Anthony in El Cantante. The pair played salsa singer Héctor Lavoe and his wife Nilda Georgina “Puchi” Román in the biographical film. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

The Back-up Plan (2010) 

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

In this 2010 rom-com, Lopez played unlucky-in-love Zoe, who decided to have a baby on her own, but had to navigate pregnancy and a new relationship when she met a gorgeous man on the same day as her artificial insemination. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Suzanne Hanover/Smart/Blumhouse Prods/Nuyorican Prods/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this thriller, Lopez played Claire, a woman who, in case the title didn’t give it away, decided to have an affair with the gorgeous boy next door. It’s like Fatal Attraction, but with J.Lo and shirtless Ryan Guzman. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Lila and Eve (2015) 

Nels Israelson/©Lifetime Television/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Lopez starred opposite Viola Davis in this crime drama, helping Davis’ overcome her grief after the murder of her son in a drive-by shooting. The twist in this movie alone makes it worth the watch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Shades of Blue (2016-2018) 

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lopez played a New York City police officer and single mother alongside Ray Liotta in this series that ran for two seasons. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Second Act (2018) 

Barry Wetcher/STXfilms

After spending a few years on television, Lopez returned to the screen alongside her real-life bestie, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens for a movie in which her character took a second shot at achieving her goals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Hustlers (2019) 

Lopez scored herself a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award nomination for her role as Ramona in the 2019 hit Hustlers, opposite Constance Wu. Her dance to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” is worthy of an award of its own, and the film has generated a healthy amount of Oscar buzz. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

Marry Me (2020) 

James Devaney/GC Images

J.Lo is set to play a pop star (how fitting!) in the new romantic comedy, Marry Me, opposite Owen Wilson. In the film, Lopez’s character finds out that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before she is supposed to walk down the aisle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.