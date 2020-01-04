From In Living Color to Hustlers: Jennifer Lopez's TV and Film Roles Through the Years

In Living Color (1991)
Lopez got her big break when she was cast as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in 1991. Her audition for the role, obtained by Inside Edition, is truly something to see!
Second Chances (1993)
Lopez’s first big role on television was as Melinda Lopez on the drama series, Second Chances. The show only lasted one season, but Lopez earned herself a spinoff series, Hotel Malibu.
Selena (1997)
Lopez channeled slain Tejano artist Selena Quintanilla–Pérez for this much-loved movie. The 1997 biopic was not only Lopez’s first leading film role, it was also the one that scored the actress her first Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy.
Anaconda (1997)
Lopez played Terri Flores, a filmmaker on location in the Amazon who wound up being terrorized by a giant anaconda.
The Wedding Planner (2001)
This 2001 rom-com, starring Matthew McConaughey as Lopez’s love interest, was more than all right, all right, all right. Lopez starred as, of course, a wedding planner, who ended up falling in love with one of her clients.
The movie also made her the first person to have a number one movie and number one album at the same time!
Enough (2002)
In this 2002 drama, Lopez literally took on her abusive husband — played by Billy Campbell — to create a better life for her daughter. It’s peak Lopez: strong, capable and totally badass.
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Dated (and a tiny bit problematic) plot aside, Lopez dazzled in this version of the classic Cinderella tale. In it, Lopez played Marisa, a single mother who worked as a maid in a New York City hotel and began dating a politician (played by Ralph Fiennes) under the pretense that she was also wealthy. As an added bonus, a young Tyler Posey played Lopez’s onscreen son.
Gigli (2003)
In 2003, Lopez was dating Ben Affleck (she dated the actor from 2002 to 2004), and this movie was their proverbial love child. It followed Affleck’s character, Larry Gigli, a Los Angeles mobster hired to carry out a hit. Lopez’s character, Ricki, was hired to make sure that he followed through, and the pair fell in love.
The movie wasn’t exactly a hit, but it is one of the last relics of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship.
Jersey Girl (2004)
Lopez had a smaller role in the film, Jersey Girl, as Gertrude, who broke our hearts when she [SPOILER ALERT] died during childbirth, leaving Ben Affleck’s character, Ollie, to raise their daughter.
Shall We Dance (2004)
The triple threat got to put on her dancing shoes for Shall We Dance. Lopez played a ballroom dance instructor in the heartwarming flick — and performed an impressive tango with none other than Richard Gere!
Monster-in-Law (2005)
What do you get when you put Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in the same film? A hilarious rom-com about an over-protective mother (played by Fonda) trying to get rid of her son’s free-spirited fiancée (played by Lopez). Included: a full slap fight.
El Cantante (2006)
Lopez doesn’t mind collaborating with her off-screen lovers. She mixed business with pleasure again when she starred opposite then-husband Marc Anthony in El Cantante. The pair played salsa singer Héctor Lavoe and his wife Nilda Georgina “Puchi” Román in the biographical film.
The Back-up Plan (2010)
In this 2010 rom-com, Lopez played unlucky-in-love Zoe, who decided to have a baby on her own, but had to navigate pregnancy and a new relationship when she met a gorgeous man on the same day as her artificial insemination.
The Boy Next Door (2015)
In this thriller, Lopez played Claire, a woman who, in case the title didn’t give it away, decided to have an affair with the gorgeous boy next door. It’s like Fatal Attraction, but with J.Lo and shirtless Ryan Guzman.
Lila and Eve (2015)
Lopez starred opposite Viola Davis in this crime drama, helping Davis’ overcome her grief after the murder of her son in a drive-by shooting. The twist in this movie alone makes it worth the watch.
Shades of Blue (2016-2018)
Lopez played a New York City police officer and single mother alongside Ray Liotta in this series that ran for two seasons.
Second Act (2018)
After spending a few years on television, Lopez returned to the screen alongside her real-life bestie, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens for a movie in which her character took a second shot at achieving her goals.
Hustlers (2019)
Lopez scored herself a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award nomination for her role as Ramona in the 2019 hit Hustlers, opposite Constance Wu. Her dance to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” is worthy of an award of its own, and the film has generated a healthy amount of Oscar buzz.
Marry Me (2020)
J.Lo is set to play a pop star (how fitting!) in the new romantic comedy, Marry Me, opposite Owen Wilson. In the film, Lopez’s character finds out that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before she is supposed to walk down the aisle.