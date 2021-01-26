Jennifer Lopez & Matthew McConaughey Remember The Wedding Planner 20 Years Later: It Was 'Magical'

"I so enjoyed working with you," Jennifer Lopez told Matthew McConaughey as the celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2001 film

It's a reunion for the ages!

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited virtually screen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit 2001 film The Wedding Planner.

The two stars went on Instagram Live together on Tuesday to reminisce about their iconic romanic comedy from their respective homes.

Lopez, 51, recalled filming their kissing scene, telling McConaughey, also 51, "You said, 'Miss Lopez, I'm going to kiss you now.' And I said, 'OK, let's do it. Let's hit it.'"

"When you do these movies… we've been lucky enough to continue doing what we love," the actress and singer said. "There's certain moments that always stick out in your head."

"I so enjoyed working with you," she continued. "We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time. It was exciting to be working on any movie. I still feel that way. It was a magical time. I'm such a romantic too that working on those types of movies have a real feel for me."

McConaughey complimented Lopez on her talent, saying, "You prepare so well for everything you do. I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down, you love the choreography. I love your deliberation, and the preparation you have."

The two also reminisced on the changing landscape of the movie industry, lamenting the dwindling of romantic comedies in recent years.

"In a way, [The Wedding Planner] was the last of the rom-coms," McConaughey said. "The rom-com doesn't get made anymore."

Lopez agreed, although she mentioned she was "trying to keep them alive" by continuing to star in romantic comedies, mentioning her upcoming Marry Me starring Maluma and Owen Wilson (out on May 14) and Shotgun Wedding.

"We did Monster-In-Law after we did Wedding Planner," she recalled. "That was a lot of fun, that was that era. But you're right. Now I'm about to do another one, I have one in the can, I'm about to do another one."

McConaughey congratulated the actress and singer, saying, "I think you're onto something as well. I think the appetite of audiences, especially after the last year is, 'Can you give me 90 minutes of escapism? Of pleasure?'"

Nodding, Lopez said, "I wanna know there's a happily ever after, I wanna know that. Even though we know we've lived through a tough year, miracles still happen, love prevails, things can go right, for sure."

The Wedding Planner grossed $13.5 million in its opening weekend in North America, becoming the No. 1 movie at the box office. Lopez made history as the only person to have both a No. 1 movie at the box office and a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the same week.