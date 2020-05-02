"I've always called her a quad threat. What does she not do?" Matthew McConaughey said of working with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Reconnect Over The Wedding Planner : 'Lets Do it Again!'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey recently reconnected over their 2001 romantic comedy The Wedding Planner.

Earlier this week, the two actors shared a series of heartwarming exchanges on Twitter, beginning with Lopez, 50, posting a video from the nearly-decade old film for Throwback Thursday.

"You are enough...#TheWeddingPlanner #TBT," Lopez wrote, tagging McConaughey in the iconic scene.

The clip shows Lopez, who plays wedding planner Mary Fiore in the film, telling Dr. Steve Edison (McConaughey) about her previous engagement.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, 50, went on to sweetly reply, "You are more than enough."

The nostalgia continued the following day as McConaughey shared a video on Twitter giving behind-the-scenes details about what it was like to film The Wedding Planner.

The actor explained that when he was brought onto the project, "Jennifer was already cast, [and] they were looking for the male lead."

He recalled being "paid extremely well" because at the time "we were coming up against a writer's strike."

"So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible," he explained.

He went on to share that he had "a lot of fun" playing Lopez's love interest and has always been in awe of her talent.

"I've always called her a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off, on everything," he said. "She does not just show up and wing it at all. She's like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out."

After seeing McConaughey's commentary, the singer teased, "Let's do it again soon!"