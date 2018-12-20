Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Hilariously Imitate Each Other: ‘I Have Never Done That!’

The only downside to the Friday release of Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie Second Act is that it will mark the end of her press tour with best friend and costar Leah Remini.

The duo have spent the past few weeks touring the country to promote their upcoming comedy, teasing each other at every stop along the way.

They were at it again on Wednesday, during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden. Lopez, 49, and Remini, 48, launched into a hilarious explanation of the difference between Bronx and Brooklyn accents — one that ended in Lopez doing a pitch-perfect Remini impression that the former King of Queens star was quick to shut down.

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez

It began when Corden asked the two New York-born actresses to teach him the nuances between the areas’ dialects, in hopes he could learn how to do a proper (or at least, passable) pronunciation.

Lopez, a Bronx native, was quick to point out that there are variations within the boroughs themselves, explaining, “There’s different ones, Bronx Italian and Bronx Puerto Rican … if you’re from the Bronx it doesn’t mean you have all of the exact same accent.”

To demonstrate, she started working through phrases, which Corden did his best to duplicate. It got harder when Brooklyn-born Remini hopped in with her own phrases, adding that there needed to be “a lot of hands.”

“But Italian hands are different than Puerto Rican hands!” Lopez stressed.

“I feel like I’m drunk,” Corden teased. “It’s making me talk like I’ve had a couple of drinks.”

From there, Corden asked if the two could impersonate each other — a challenge Lopez was happy to accept.

“It’s so crazy weird,” Remini said, as Lopez got up and began pretending to be her BFF. “Look at that. You see what I’m saying? It’s so crazy. Like, I have never done that in my life.”

Her pal didn’t agree. “That’s exactly how you act,” Lopez said.

When Lopez appeared ready to take it to the next level, Remini shot her down and shut her up with one threat that only a best friend could make.

“I will mess up your bun,” she said.

Lopez quickly got defensive. “Don’t,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer said, telling Corden, “I went back to the Bronx!”

“Did you see the absolute seriousness that Jennifer responded when you just mentioned the fact that you might mess up her bun?” a tickled Corden pointed out. “It was all fun and games …”

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

All joking aside, Lopez and Remini couldn’t be closer — the two actress heaping praise on each other during an appearance on The View last week.

“She’s loving, warm, fiercely loyal, courageous, brave, true, authentic … there’s a lot of things,” Remini described.

“We understand each other’s lives,” Lopez said during the appearance. “I’m so close to my sisters and so is Leah, but we have similar lives. We have similar careers, so we understand nuances that other people don’t understand. That also bonded us, I think.”

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez star in Second Act

Second Act marks their first time working together, their onscreen characters fittingly best friends, too.

Though it seems like both stars have known one another since childhood, they only met back when Lopez was dating ex Marc Anthony. At at premiere both were attending once, Anthony made the introduction.

“We went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life, and then when I was approaching her, I was like, ‘I hope it’s the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,’ and as I got closer I was like, ‘Oh damn, there’s a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty,’ ” Remini recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “I said, ‘Goddammit, why the f—, why are you so f—ing pretty?’ And she laughed. I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope she’s dumb,’ ya know? I was like, ‘She could be dumb!’ — I wanted to find something and I didn’t.”

Gushed Lopez: “We fell in love right there.”