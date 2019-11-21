Jennifer Lopez Lands Spirit Award Nod for Hustlers Ahead of Golden Globe and Oscar Nominations

Jennifer Lopez‘s Oscar hopes are looking pretty good.

The actress and singer, who has never been nominated for acting’s biggest honor, picked up a Film Independent Spirit Awards nomination on Thursday. The show will take place on Feb. 8, the day before the Academy Awards air.

Lopez, 50, was nominated for the best supporting female award for Hustlers, in which she plays the leader of a group of strippers who scammed high-rolling men out of thousands of dollars.

The drama opened earlier this year to an estimated $33.2 million, the highest opening of Lopez’s career, and to widespread glowing reviews. In a recent interview with GQ, who named her their Icon of the Year, she credited the film’s success to the female powerhouse behind its fruition.

“It became a movement,” Lopez explained. “This is our movie, where we run s—. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

Hustlers also picked up a best director nomination for Lorene Scafaria and a best cinematography nod for Todd Banhazl, though it lost out on best feature.

Nominated for best feature this year are A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, Marriage Story and Uncut Gems.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez James Devaney/GC Images

Lopez will be up against Taylor Russell (Waves), Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty) and Octavia Spencer (Luce) for best supporting female.

While this past year has been undoubtedly a good one for Lopez — with her engagement, 50th birthday, the surprise Versace catwalk and Hustlers — 2020 is already gearing up be another incredible year for Lopez, who will be performing at the Super Bowl with fellow Latina artist Shakira.

“I feel like it’s an amazing platform and one of the biggest in the world to put out whatever message you want to put out there,” she told GQ, hinting that there may be a special meaning behind their performance.

Lopez added, “I feel that it’s a great thing to have two Latina women in Miami headlining the Super Bowl, and what we could do with those 12 to 14 minutes to make people understand our worth and value in this country.… I think it could be a really beautiful celebration.”