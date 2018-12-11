Jennifer Lopez Gets Why Fans Are Eager for Her to Marry Alex Rodriguez: They Want a 'Fairy Tale'

After years of watching her in romantic comedies, Jennifer Lopez understands why fans are hoping her real-life love with Alex Rodriguez turns out just as romantic.

The Second Act actress, 49, said in a recent interview that she gets the pressure some fans have put on the couple since they went public with their romance in May 2017. But she was also quick to point out that her life with the former baseball star, 43, is also private and not like the movies she stars in.

“Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do,” Lopez told USA TODAY. “But it’s not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows.”

She continued, “We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”

Lopez was previously married to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis in 2008. Lopez and Anthony have 10-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, and Rodriguez and Scurtis share daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

Lopez also opened up about how the two have blended their families, with their four kids often living together and getting along.

“2018 has really moved us to place where we feel like a real family,” Lopez said. “That’s nice. And it’s good enough right now.”

Lopez was equally reticent to talk about any future plans with Rodriguez when she stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

“Your boyfriend. Remind me of his name,” DeGeneres joked. “He said that y’all are going to be getting married.”

“He did not say that,” Lopez answered about Rodriguez. “He did not say that.”

“He did,” DeGeneres quipped. “He texted me today and said — he texted earlier today and he said —”

“Let me see the text,” Lopez demanded.

DeGeneres came up with a quick save: “I don’t have my phone with me. I’m working. So you’ll be getting married?”

“I don’t know,” Lopez said. “I don’t know.”

“You should because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres responded.

“We are,” the mother of two answered. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

Second Act opens Dec. 21.