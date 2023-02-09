Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Husband Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Grammys

Jennifer Lopez has some jokes about her husband Ben Affleck.

After the first trailer for Affleck's upcoming movie AIR premiered Thursday, Lopez, 53, shared the preview on Instagram with one notable edit.

Before the trailer launches on Lopez's post, there's a still image of Affleck in character as Nike, Inc. co-founder Philip Knight with a caption that reads "my husband's happy face," in apparent reference to internet commentary on Affleck's expression at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"AIR … cannot wait!" Lopez wrote in the caption to the video, which otherwise shows the trailer for the upcoming movie.

Affleck made headlines at the Grammys — where Lopez presented the award for best pop vocal album to winner Harry Styles — for appearing to look bored when cameras cut to him during the award show's live broadcast, leading to Lopez's cheeky IG post.

The couple sat with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian during Sunday's event in Los Angeles, smiling for pictures as they enjoyed performances throughout the evening.

Jennifer Lopez/instagram

The actor and director's new movie AIR follows Nike and sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro's deal to sign Michael Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s, which "revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand," per an official synopsis for the movie.

The film makes for Affleck's first time directing since 2016's Live By Night and the first movie from Affleck and longtime friend Matt Damon's new production company Artists Equity. Damon, 52, plays Vaccaro, while Viola Davis is Jordan's mom Deloris and Davis's real-life husband Julius Tennon plays the NBA star's dad James.

AIR also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Gustaf Skarsgård.

"This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time," an official synopsis for the movie reads.

AIR is in theaters April 5.