Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in touch after being spotted together in Montana last week

Jennifer Lopez 'Is in Touch' with Ben Affleck 'Every Day' After Reuniting in Montana: Source

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may see each other in the near future.

While the two have parted ways since bonding in Montana last week, a source close to the singer, 51, tells PEOPLE, "[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day."

"They are making plans to see each other," says the source. "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

Meanwhile, Lopez "is spending time with her kids in Miami," says the insider, adding, "She has been working, too."

jennifer lopez and ben affleck Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, the exes were seen riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck, 48, has a home. He was spotted behind the wheel with Lopez in the passenger seat.

That day, a source told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben" in Montana, adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," the source said of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet.

The getaway was all Affleck's idea, the source said. "They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A.," the source said. "Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

News of Affleck and Lopez's outings come after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.