Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer

"If there's trouble, come find me," Jennifer Lopez says in the teaser trailer for Netflix's The Mother

By
Published on September 24, 2022 03:48 PM

Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Lopez playing a deadly assassin in the upcoming action-thriller The Mother.

In the movie, the Hustlers star, 53, plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years before.

In the teaser, Lopez's character lives a silent life in hiding. Hidden away between snowy mountains, her break is the stark opposite of the action that will soon ensue.

"She needs protection right now," Lopez says, followed by a clip of her daughter (Lucy Paez) being taken by a man.

The Mother. <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> (Producer) as The Mother in The Mother.
Ana Carballosa/Netflix.

In another scene, Lopez and Paez talk in a booth. "You saw who's out there," she tells her daughter, "It's gonna keep coming."

From snowy mountains to busy city streets, the movie promises Lopez doing just about anything to save her daughter.

"If there's trouble," Lopez says in a voice-over, "come find me."

Lopez and Paez star alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent and Raci will be playing an ally to Lopez's character, Variety reported. Fiennes and Bernal, on the other hand, will play the dangerous men after her daughter.

The Mother. <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> (Producer) as The Mother in The Mother.
Doane Gregory/Netflix

The Mother will be the first feature under the creative partnership between Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and Netflix, Variety reported. Lopez will be joined by Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions as producers, as well as Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, Green and Marc Evans. Molly Allen will serve as executive producer.

The Mother is set to premiere on Netflix in May 2023.

